Walking their way to the top

By Marcus Uhe

Award Sponsor: Ashfords

Won by: The Footcare Clinic

Nominees: TBS Air and Energy, Snap Printing

Kim Ngan Harwood’s podiatry business The Footcare Clinic has walked away from the 2021 Greater Dandenong Chamber of Commerce Business Awards ceremony on Thursday 2 December with the Small Business Award.

Harwood said the award meant a lot after her “great team of people” had come through a “tough 18 months”.

“This is the stamp on it,” she said.

“I think we built a lot of resilience in this time. What hasn’t killed us makes us stronger.”

The small business award is eligible to a business with 25 employees of less and/or an annual turnover of less than $10m.

The Footcare Clinic was the first private podiatry practice to open in Keysborough back in 1998, two years after Harwood graduated from podiatry school.

Starting off with only one podiatrist and working out of Kim’s home, Footcare now have three full time podiatrists and two customer excellence officers at their Kingsclere Avenue clinic, offering over 40 years of combined experience.

What started as treating a only a few customers in the evenings, The Footcare Clinic is now open to the public six days a week.