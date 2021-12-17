Mural sparks street joy

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A bright, fun mural by school students is another step to transforming a troubled Dandenong West shopping strip.

Dandenong West Primary School students, who worked with well-known illustrator Bec Orpin, unveiled their funky public art at 102 Hemmings Street on Thursday 16 December.

The art with a message ‘Nourish Creativity And It Grows’ is part of the council’s Hemmings Street upgrade project.

It was co-funded by the Federal Government.

Mayor Jim Memeti said the mural responded to a 2019 community survey’s findings.

“An overwhelming response supported engaging the local community in the artmaking process as well as bold abstract colours and designs and integration with gardens and landscaping.

“Council sought the expertise of well-known illustrator Beci Orpin, who developed a co-design process to transform the artworks of local students from Dandenong West Primary School into world-quality public art; the result speaks for itself.”

The collaboration prospered despite Covid restrictions.

Select students were hand delivered craft supplies and tasked with creating kooky pet rocks and pebble creatures.

The works were photographed and sent to Orpin, who made them into the mural totems and sculptural pieces.

The council is seeking to improve the street’s amenity and appearance between Jones Road and Purdy Avenue.

This year, Greater Dandenong unveiled a draft action plan to tackle crime and anti-social behavioural issues in the Dandenong West precinct.

It includes extra CCTV cameras, an electronic message board, better street lighting, streetscaping, syringe disposal bins and three community “space activation” events.