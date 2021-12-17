Council meetings go paperless

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Paper agendas and minutes will be phased out from Greater Dandenong council meetings.

Councillor Lana Formoso, who introduced the motion, said Greater Dandenong was one of few councils still using hard-copy agendas.

“This is a very important (notice of motion) for our environment, for our members of the community, for our children.”

The council estimates the simple change to electronic-only copies by 30 June 2022 will save $33,000 a year.

This will be initially offset by the costs of existing machinery leases, new equipment and possibly software.

In Cr Formoso’s preamble to the motion, she stated that the agendas were “significantly large documents”.

“The printing of them not only takes up significant time and resources, it also uses a vast amount of paper when in fact, we can all use electronic devices and tools as an alternative.

“The courier delivery of these documents every week to Councillors is also a significant cost to Council.”

Cr Sean O’Reilly said the change was analogous to the shift to remote meetings during Covid lockdowns.

“We would have thought it was impossible but we did what needed to be done when it was needed.”

Meeting agendas and council documents had at times filled half of his household’s recycling bin, Cr O’Reilly said.

“It didn’t make sense.

“Think of the number of trees used to generate the paper that we use when there are so many other technologies available.”

The move might also lead to other benefits such as greater online collaboration.

Cr Rhonda Garad listed three benefits – saving money, saving trees and greater data security.

The meeting agendas will continue to be found on the council’s website and accessible in electronic format at its libraries.

A hard-copy agenda summary on recycled paper will still be available for members of the public at council meetings.