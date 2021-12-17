Signs of past times revealed

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Three interpretive signs telling some of the stories of Noble Park have been unveilled.

The boards at Copas Park, JC Mills Park and Noble Park public hall are part of a connected trail of significant sites across Springvale, Noble Park and central Dandenong.

The latest trio were associated with the “evolution of Noble Park’s activity centre”, South East Metropolitan MP and Noble Park Suburban Revitalisation Board chair Lee Talarmis said.

Copas Park was named after Thomas Copas, a Noble Park horticulturalist and head Rose Garden curator at Springvale Botanical Cemetery.

Originally from a long line of fruit growers and gardeners in South Australia, he was involved in the park’s planning and landscape planting.

He was also an active community contributor and a trustee at Noble Park Hall for 25 years.

A garden rose bed of heritage pink roses and Spirit of Enterprise red roses was recently planted in Mr Copas’s honour by the City of Greater Dandenong.

His grandchildren Michelle Short and Greg Pritchard were at the 17 December unveiling of the history sign.

“Thomas Copas is an important part of Noble Park’s history which is why I’m so proud we have

invested in this project to celebrate his legacy and showcase the many significant areas to locals

and visitors,” Mr Talarmis said.

Mayor Jim Memeti said the aim of the project was to “break down barriers and encourage community connectedness”.

“We want to improve levels of trust in the community through the sharing of local stories that provide a sense of place and meaning, especially for the 70 per cent of Noble Park residents who are born overseas.”

The trail of signs designed by consultant Heine Jones have been rolling out in Greater Dandenong since 2012.

Local Government Minister Shaun Leane said the Government was making a “huge investment” in communities across Victoria to “make them great places to live and visit”.

“Part of that is celebrating the history of towns and communities through important projects like this one.”

The three signs were jointly funded by the State-funded Noble Park Suburban Revitalisation Board ($45,000) and Greater Dandenong Council ($6750).

Mr Talarmis and Mr Leane also unveiled improvements to Douglas Street’s footpaths and streetscape.

The State-funded board provided $310,000 to the project.

The project included safer vehicle and pedestrian crossings at the newly-created intersection of Leonard Avenue, Link Road and Douglas Street.

Over the next 12-18 months, further street trees, landscaping and public seats will be planted as well as better public lighting and pedestrian safety upgrades.

The revitalisation board has contributed $4.5 million for upgrades in Noble Park, including a synthetic pitch in Ross Reserve, improved streetscaping in Ian Street and a pocket park in Frank Street.

It recently unveiled a ‘top 10’ projects list including a Youth Festival 2022, public art, skateboarding masterclass, Yoga in the Park program, soccer clinics and a community garden.

“All of these things are making a huge difference in Noble Park.

“It look like it’s becoming a quite trendy area to shop and relax with a coffee.

“It’s truly turning Noble Park for the better.”