Dog shot after biting police

A dog has been shot by police after seriously wounding an officer at Outlook Drive, Dandenong North.

Police were trying to arrest a person at a premises when the dog allegedly bit a male police constable about 12.30pm on Saturday 18 December.

A First Constable capsicum-sprayed the dog to no effect. He then fired one shot at the dog, which killed the animal, police say.

The bitten constable was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury.

A 58-year-old woman received minor injuries.

Police had been called to the address due to reports of a breached court order and assault.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested a short distance away. She was questioned by police.

Professional Standards Command is investigating the incident.

