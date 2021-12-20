Dog shot after biting police

A dog has been shot by police after seriously wounding an officer at Outlook Drive, Dandenong North.
Police were trying to arrest a person at a premises when the dog allegedly bit a male police constable about 12.30pm on Saturday 18 December.
A First Constable capsicum-sprayed the dog to no effect. He then fired one shot at the dog, which killed the animal, police say.
The bitten constable was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury.
A 58-year-old woman received minor injuries.
Police had been called to the address due to reports of a breached court order and assault.
A 31-year-old woman was arrested a short distance away. She was questioned by police.
Professional Standards Command is investigating the incident.
