Speeder blows 0.160

An alleged speeding driver more than three times over the blood-alcohol limit has been intercepted in Springvale.

Casey Highway Patrol officers say they detected the driver’s Nissan Navara at 135 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Princes Highway about 11pm on Saturday 18 November.

The 46-year-old Doveton man gave a blood-alcohol reading of 0.160, police say.

His licence was immediately suspended, his vehicle impounded for 30 days at a cost of $950.

Victoria Police are enforcing the statewide Operation Roadwise during the high-risk Christmas period.

It targets impaired driving, speed, distraction and fatigue.