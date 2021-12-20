L-plater nearly 100km/h over

A learner driver has been clocked at nearly 100 km/h over the speed limit in Springvale, police say.

A Mazda 3 with three passengers on board was allegedly detected at 173 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Westall Road about 1.15am on Sunday 19 December.

The 17-year-old driver was not accompanied by a licensed front passenger at the time, according to police.

The vehicle – which was reportedly owned by the driver’s brother – was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1038.

The teen is expected to be charged on summons with speed dangerous, driving in a manner dangerous and other driving offences.

Victoria Police are currently enforcing Operation Roadwise during the high-risk Christmas period.

They are targeting impaired driving, speed, distraction and fatigue in high-risk areas throughout the state.

The operation runs until 11.59pm Sunday 26 December.