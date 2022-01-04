All aboard the vaccine bus

By Marcus Uhe

Monash Health’s Vaccination Bus will be offering walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations in Springvale in the coming weekends.

The bus will be located outside Springvale City Hall at 405 Springvale Road on Saturday 8 January and Sunday 16 January between 12pm and 4pm on both days.

Bookings are not required, with residents encouraged to turn up and board the bus for a Pfizer dose.

Pfizer is eligible for everyone aged 12 years and over and the second dose can be administered just three weeks after the first.

As of Tuesday 4 January, the third vaccine shot, AKA the booster, will be available for all those over 18 who had their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine four or more months ago, down from the previous five-month interval outline by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI).

The State Government’s Health Department’s update for Tuesday 4 January showed 11 per cent of Victorians aged 12 or older had received their third dose, while 93 per cent aged 12 or older have been double vaccinated.

A new daily-record number of 14,020 new cases were recorded on Monday from more than 60,000 tests, with two lives lost, taking the total number of active cases in Victoria to 48,297.