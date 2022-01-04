Gift boxes help Afghan families

Refugee families who fled Afghanistan through Kabul’s besieged Hamid Karzai airport four months ago were delighted to receive new sports and arts packs through a partnership between Reclink Australia and Spectrum.

The Welcome Packs, delivered in time for the holiday season last year, included a variety of items, such as sport and craft equipment sourced through Reclink Sports Share – an initiative encouraging the sharing of sporting equipment to enhance accessibility for people.

Reclink Victoria State Manager Jason Carter says the Welcome Packs will have a positive impact on 60 families resettling in Melbourne who have been through a difficult and life-changing experience.

“These families, who had to up and leave their country so suddenly in August with nothing but the clothes on their backs, have been through so much, so being able to share sports equipment with them as they find their feet in Melbourne is something Reclink is proud to be part of,” Mr Carter said.

One Welcome Pack recipient, Wali, was delighted when Reclink sports coordinators David Marsh and Lynda Madams delivered a gift box to his family, with his four children eager to play with a variety of new equipment, including a soccer ball, tennis balls, an AFL football, netball and beachballs.

During the visit, Wali reflected on the challenges his family face as they rebuild their lives in a new country.

He says he is keen to participate in a Reclink facilitated soccer program in the Dandenong area and he is looking forward to playing sport and meeting people in his new community.

Reclink’s David Marsh says the visit was a wonderful way to connect with some refugee families and extend an invitation to participate in Reclink sporting programs across Melbourne.

Reclink Australia uses sport and recreation programs to create ways for social inclusion and connection, to help improve life outcomes for those experiencing unemployment, social isolation, mental illness, family violence, homelessness, gambling harm, and drug and alcohol harm.

Reclink Australia and Spectrum plan to deliver more Welcome Packs throughout 2022.

Members of the public can make a financial donation or contribute new or used sporting equipment in good condition.

To donate to the program, visit https://reclink.org/programs/sports-recreation/sports-share.