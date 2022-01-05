Fire Danger Period approaching

By Jamie Salter

The City of Greater Dandenong will the Fire Danger Period (FDP) at 1am on Monday 10 January.

The Seasonal Bushfire Outlook for Victoria released in November 2021 identified potential for increased grassfire conditions for the 2021/22 fire season, as much of Victoria has experienced average to above average rainfall during winter and spring, leading to above normal pasture growth across paddocks and an abundance of high grass.

Grassland and drier forests including woodlands and heathlands have been assessed as normal, however shorter-duration fires are still likely to occur on hot, dry and windy days.

Deputy chief officer Trevor Owen said even an average fire season can still be a dangerous one.

“Once again we’ve had plenty of winter and spring rainfall which delayed the introduction of fire restrictions across the South East Region,” he said.

“Conditions through the last fire season were similar to what we’re expecting this year, and during those months we saw significant grass fires in the north and west of the state.

“Grassland fuels are abundant this season and in many locations over waist height, further increasing the potential grassfire risk over the summer period.

“The grass and bush has very rapidly dried out over the Christmas and New Year period with little rainfall and some hot weather.

“Any additional rainfall we do experience will only produce more growth, which could very easily result in an even higher fuel load throughout the summer season if not properly managed.”

Mr Owen said property owners needed to do their bit to reduce the risk of fires this summer.

“Some grassland fuels in paddocks that has an annual cycle life have fully cured and will burn readily on the smallest ignition source,” he said.

“Reducing fuel loads in these areas is critical to ensuring if a fire does break out, it has less chance of taking hold or spreading.

“While CFA and our partner agencies Fire Rescue Victoria and Forest Fire Management Victoria are doing everything we can to prepare for the bushfire season, we look to the community to use common sense and take responsibility for preventing fires.”

People using fire to clean up around their properties should register the burn at the Fire Permits Website, firepermits.vic.gov.au, or by calling ESTA on 1800 668 511.

Mr Owen said once the FDP comes into effect, CFA has a zero tolerance approach to negligent behaviour that causes fire.

“Expect any escaped or uncontrolled fire you start to be investigated by CFA and Victoria Police,” he said.

The Fire Danger Period applies to the municipalities in CFA’s South West Region including the Cardinia Shire, Bass Coast Shire, City of Frankston, City of Casey, City of Kingston, Mornington Peninsula Shire, Baw Baw Shire, South Gippsland Shire, Wellington Shire, Latrobe City and French Island.