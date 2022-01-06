‘Forest of protection’ for child vaccinations

Sandown Racecourse is one of eight state-run vaccination sites across Victoria being transformed into an Australian-themed ‘forest of protection’ to creating a friendly environment for children to receive their vaccination.

These centres will feature entertainers, activities, fun imagery of native Australian animals, and showbags designed to help make the vaccination experience positive for children and their families, as well as visual distractions, virtual reality headsets and the Buzzy Bees ice pack for children who need additional support.

The child-friendly vaccination hubs also provide low-sensory booths and are able to cater for specific needs.

Acting Premier Jacinta Allen said the themed vaccination centres will help ease the stress of children and families receiving their vaccination.

“We want to create a vaccination experience that is positive for the whole family,” Minister Allen said. “The forest themed hubs have been designed to provide a welcoming and accessible experience for children of all backgrounds and abilities.”

“By getting your child vaccinated, you are providing them with direct protection against COVID-19 and reducing the risk of transmission to loved ones and in schools.”

From 1pm Wednesday 5 January, parents and guardians can book at one of the 18 state-run vaccination centres online offering vaccinations for children aged five to 11, or through the coronavirus hotline.

Online bookings require a unique email address, which can be the child’s address or another one belonging to a parent or guardian.

Children who get vaccinated at one of the eight chosen sites will receive a show-bag with items that can help provide a distraction, including coloured pencils, stickers and fidget spinners and a colouring-in book by First Nations artist Emma Bamblett.

Children will also be able to place a leaf with their name on it on the ‘eucalyptus vaccination tree’ that grows with every child vaccinated.

Parents and guardians of children between five and 11 are recommended to book in their child’s first dose in the lead up to the program commencing Monday 10 January.

The paediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine reduces COVID-19 risks for children and has the additional benefit of reducing risks of transmission to older contacts.

For more information and to book your children’s first dose,visit coronavirus.vic.gov.au/vaccine

Bookings can also be made via the Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398 or via your local pharmacy or GP.

The forest-themed sites will also be located at Cranbourne Turf Club and Frankston Community Vaccination Hub, among others across Victoria.