‘Probable’ contacts, density quotients introduced from Thursday

By Marcus Uhe

A change to testing protocols and density quotients will be introduced from 11.59pm on Thursday 6 January under new pandemic orders introduced by the State Government.

People who test positive to Covid-19 on a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) will be considered probable cases and be subject to the same requirements as confirmed cases from a PCR test, requiring immediate isolation for seven days and to notify their contacts.

It will be mandatory to report the result of a positive RAT to the Department of Health through an online form or by phone, which will go live on Friday 7 January.

The change means that Victorians will no longer require a positive PCR test to be diagnosed with Covid-19, and that PCR testing can increasingly be reserved for confirmation of clinical diagnoses in vulnerable settings and critical workforce testing.

Minister for Health Martin Foley said that this change will allow for shorter waiting times for test results.

“Rapid Antigen Tests will be the way most Victorians can confirm they have Covid-19,” Minister Foley said. “They are very accurate among contacts and people with symptoms, and there’ll be no queuing for hours or waiting for days for a result.”

Quotients of one person per two square metres will be introduced indoors at hospitality and entertainment venues across Victoria including restaurants, cafés, arcades and amusement parks.

It is also recommended that these venues and their patrons opt for seated service only and avoid indoor dancefloors.

“Now is the right time to introduce these sensible density quotients in high-risk indoor entertainment and hospitality settings, to reduce the risk of superspreader events that can infect hundreds,” Minister Foley said.

Once a probable case has reported their positive RAT result, they will be asked questions about their symptoms and provided critical information about their next steps, such as how long they must isolate for and how they can get care and advice, as they would if they tested positive on a PCR test.

Probable cases will be reported alongside confirmed cases in Victoria’s daily Covid-19 numbers.

Those who have symptoms, or asymptomatic household contacts required to use RATs, can still get a PCR test if they can’t access any RATs.

A PCR test continues to be recommended for people who test positive on a RAT but don’t have symptoms and who aren’t contacts.

Due to the increased accuracy of RATs in higher-risk groups, PCR tests will be discouraged for contacts or people with symptoms.

It is strongly recommended to undertake a RAT prior to visiting aged care facilities or hospitals, and to work and study from home if you can until Australia Day, Wednesday 26 January.

Non-urgent elective surgery will temporarily be reduced for public and private hospitals in metropolitan Melbourne and major regional cities across Victoria, to help hospitals respond to the increasing number of Covid-19 patients.

All emergency surgery and urgent elective surgery will continue, while elective surgery procedures where the patient is already scheduled for admission on 6 and 7 January may still occur where it is not safe or logistically possible to postpone.

More information on how Victorians can report their Rapid Antigen Result will be on the Coronavirus website from Friday 7 January.

Information on updated Covid-safe settings will also be published when the orders come into effect.

To book your third dose, or your child’s first dose, visit coronavirus.vic.gov.au/vaccine