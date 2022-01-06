Bergman’s celebrate 70 years together

By Marcus Uhe

Noble Park couple Audrey and Donald Bergman celebrated their 70 years of marriage with their wedding anniversary late last year.

They marked the occasion with a meal at Highways in Springvale on the momentous day before gathering with their six children, Ian, Kerry, Susan, David, Phillip and Trevor, at the Noble Park RSL for lunch, where Don has been a member for 20 years and a significant contributor of military memorabilia.

The Bergman’s met at a dance in Noble Park when Audrey was 21.

Audrey remembers being immediately impressed by Donald – and his outfit – on the night.

“I went to this dance and when I went home I said ‘I’ve met this marvellous man and he was wearing a skirt!’ Audrey said. “He was in his Scottish uniform.”

While Don couldn’t recall the exact circumstances around their first meeting, he remembered being taken by Audrey’s looks on the night.

“She looked very very nice,” Donald said.

Three years after their first meeting they married in East Malvern.

Donald’s military service meant that he spent long period of time away from the family whilst the children were growing up.

His service in Vietnam and in the Papuan regiment, along with working in the for the army reserves and the Victorian Police Force post his periods of duty, meant that much of the hands-on activities when it came to raising their children was left to Audrey.

“When I was working with the police I could be away for almost 24 hours a day,” Donald said.

“Being in the army I was away quite a bit of the time. To carry out tasks properly you had to be there a fair amount of time, including three-four nights a week and practically every weekend.”

“Audrey did most of the hard work bringing the family up.”

In 2017 he was awarded an Order of Australia medal for his service to veterans and their families, and to the wider community. He has previously volunteered at the Shrine of Remembrance in the city and created a coastal navigation training aide during his time in the Commando Unit, which is still used by navy cadets and continues to keep him occupied as he makes modifications to it.

Audrey said that communication is the key in a long-lasting relationship like theirs.

“Working together; If he annoys me when he’s doing something then I can easily sort it out.

When reflecting on the milestone, Donald laughed; “You’ve got 70 years of being able to get used to it.”

The Dandenong Journal hopes for many more happy years of marriage for the Bergman’s.