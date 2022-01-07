Have you seen Andrew?

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a missing Hampton Park man.

Andrew was last seen in Oaktree Drive, Hampton Park on Thursday 11 November last year.

Police and family have concerns for the 29-year-old as he has a medical condition requiring medication.

He is described as African in appearance, about 195cm tall with a solid build and short dark hair.

He is known to frequent the Dandenong, Hampton Park, Casey and Cardinia areas, and it is believed he may have travelled to Sydney.

Police have released an image of Andrew in the hope someone recognises him and comes forward.

If you see Andrew, you should contact Triple Zero (000).

Anyone with information on Andrew’s whereabouts is urged to contact Narre Warren Police Station on 03 9705 3111.