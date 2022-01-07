Six arrested after car stolen

Six offenders were arrested on January 1 after dumping a stolen vehicle on a suburban street in Cranbourne South.

Car keys were stolen from a bag at Casey Race Recreation Centre on Friday 31 December and a vehicle was subsequently taken from the carpark.

The stolen vehicle initially evaded Dandenong Highway Patrol in Dandenong on New Year’s Day.

It was later picked up on police monitored cameras in Dandenong CBD, with the Air Wing, highway patrol and local units combining to track the vehicle to Waterdale Drive, Cranbourne South.

The six 14-17 year-olds, some of which were already on bail for similar offending, then dumped the vehicle and scattered into a vacant block of land where they were arrested.