Pop-up vaccination clinic moving to Dandenong Plaza

Monash Health’s Dandenong ‘Pop-up’ Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic has relocated to level three of the Dandenong Plaza, just 100 metres away from the previous Palm Plaza location.

The clinic is reopening Friday 7 January for those aged 12 years and older, 9am to 5pm, seven days a week for a limited time.

The line for the clinic may close earlier than 5pm due to demand.

Covid-19 vaccinations will be available for children aged five to 11 years at the Dandenong Clinic at a later date.

Local residents can attend the vaccination clinic at Dandenong Plaza without a booking to receive their free vaccination.

The clinic will provide anyone eligible with their first, second or third (booster) dose.

As of Tuesday 4 January Victorians aged 18 or older are eligible for their third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine if they had your second dose at least 4 months ago.

A third dose will continue to protect you and the community against Covid-19.

The Dandenong Vaccination Clinic has interpreters and interpreter services available.

Dandenong Plaza is located at 23-55 McCrae Street, Dandenong.