Looking Back

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society

100 years ago

12 January 1922

Unpleasant Christmas Box

At 12.30am On Christmas morning Guard Higgins on the 8.55pm up goods train was engaged in shunting operations at Tooradin when he was bitten on the leg by a snake.

Mrs Brittain, wife of the station master was called and applied preventatives, and the train was despatched with full speed to Dandenong, where Dr Taylor attended to the unlucky guard – who is now recovering from his unpleasant Christmas treat.

Fire on the Beach

Picnickers at Frankston on New Year’s Day were alarmed when a fire broke out among the Ti-Tree at the rear of the public bathing box.

Flames began to leap in the air, and great consternation arose, but a large force soon had the flames under control. No damage was done.

The cause of the fire is said to have been due to carelessness by a smoker.

50 years ago

20 January 1972

Police Memorial

A memorial plaque to commemorate the exploits of pioneer police in the Port Phillip District will be unveiled by the Chief Commissioner of Police, Mr R Jackson on February 27 in the Dandenong Police Paddocks.

The ceremony is being arranged by the Dandenong Police Historical Society with the combined support of the Dandenong, Berwick, and Knox Historical Societies.

The unveiling and dedication of the plaque will be carried-out by Mr Jackson and the Rev Eggleston of St James Church of England Dandenong.

The plaque will commemorate the exploits of pioneer police including native trackers in the district from 1836.

20 years ago

21 January 2002

Football’s Heritage

After successfully having Waverley Park Heritage listed, Greater Dandenong Council is looking to protect another football ground.

Springvale Football Club’s ground in Newcomen Road is among 91 sites listed as being of cultural and natural significance under stage two of the council’s heritage study program.

Other sites nominated are the Foster Street drive bottle shop in Dandenong, built in the 1960’s, Dandenong High School buildings, gates, and trees, Keysborough Primary School and the Truby King baby care centres in Dandenong and Springvale.

5 years ago

23 January 2017

Labor’s praises ring out for A W Bell

A Dandenong South Manufacturer received praise from Bill Shorten during the Federal Opposition Leader’s first public appearance for the year.

He joined Isaacs MP Mark Dreyfus at A W Bell on Monday 16 January to speak about the ALP’s commitment to jobs.

“A W Bell is a terrific business that has transformed itself over the past 15 or 20 years from 100 per cent automotive business to being a firm that is making parts, high end metal castings for defence, aerospace and bio medical Industries,” Mr Shorten said.

The Journal reported last October that A W Bell was helping to build one of the world’s most advanced fighter jets.

