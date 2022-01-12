JPs available in Dandenong

Justices of the Peace (JPs) can now be found at both the Dandenong Library and Springvale Community Hub.

JPs are volunteers who can assist residents with legal matters, by acting as an independent and objective witness to documents used for official or legal purposes, free of charge.

These matters include:

• Certifying a person’s identity

• Witnessing an affidavit for use in court

• Attesting the execution of a document

• Certifying true copies of an original document

• Witnessing a statutory declaration

No appointments are needed but availability is best confirmed by contacting library branches directly.

JPs will resume at the Dandenong Library from Monday 17 January from 10am to 3pm, and will be at the Springvale Community Hub from Monday to Friday between 10am to 1pm and in the afternoons from 4pm to 5.45pm.

Justices of the Peace are volunteers and there may be times when they are not available as scheduled.

For urgent matters, find your nearest Justice of the Peace on the Justice website – justice.vic.gov.au/justices