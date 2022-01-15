Orthodontic experts

South East Orthodontics has moved to a new, purpose built practice on Clyde Road.

To ensure the premises are Covid safe, South East Orthodontics sought the advice of Professor Laurie Walsh from Queensland University and Steven Kent from the Doherty Institute.

South East Orthodontics offers clinical excellence using the latest orthodontic developments and techniques.

Dr Nishan Fernando

Dr Nishan Fernando, from New Zealand, completed a Bachelor of Science in physiology, and Post Graduate Diploma in Science, in pharmacology and toxicology from the University of Otago. His area of research was hypertension, and he published a Poisons Information Monograph for the World Health Organisation.

Nishan later completed his Bachelor in Dental Surgery at Hong Kong University.

Nishan was then employed in the Department of Paediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics at Prince Philip Dental Hospital as a House Officer. He treated complex cases and medically compromised children, as well as orthodontic patients under the supervision of his orthodontic professor.

He volunteered his time with a cleft lip and palate team which went to Cambodia.

Upon returning to New Zealand, he registered with the New Zealand Dental Council and The General Dental Council (UK).

After a few years in private general dental practice, Nishan completed his Doctoral in Clinical Dentistry (Orthodontics) at the University of Adelaide. His area of research involved the investigation of dental, skeletal and facial complex changes with extraction orthodontic therapy, and assessment of the resultant aesthetic changes of the face. Nishan is also a Member of the Royal College of Surgeon and the secretary of the Australasian Begg Society of Orthodontists.

South East Orthodontics is located at Suite 5, Level 1, 18-24 Clyde Road, Berwick. Phone 9330 0702 or visit www.seortho.com.au