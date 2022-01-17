PolAir called in for alleged car thefts

Two 18-year-olds have been arrested after an aggravated burglary led to a Police helicopter chase from Mordialloc to Endeavour Hills.

The pair allegedly broke into a house where a family with a six-day old baby were sleeping and stole a Mercedes Benz.

PolAir followed the vehicle to Mulgrave where it was dumped and the offenders got into a second vehicle, which had allegedly also been stolen, from an address in Noble Park.

The police chopper continued to track the car along the Monash Freeway to Endeavour Hills where it was again dumped on Troon Court.

Multiple police units on the ground were able to apprehend two male offenders in an arrest coordinated by the Dandenong Patrol Sergeant.

The men from Dandenong North and Cranbourne were charged with theft of motor vehicle, handle stolen goods and possess weapons.

They were bailed to appear at the Dandenong Magistrates Court on Friday 10 June.

Detectives from Moorabbin Crime Investigation Unit are continuing to investigate the identity of two outstanding offenders.