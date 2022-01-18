Dandy West claim first win

By Lachlan Mitchell

TURF 2

Ladder leaders Cranbourne took on the third place Beaconsfield at Casey Fields.

Cranbourne won the toss and sent the Tigers into bat in overcast conditions. Martin Kelly struck early removing opener Mitchell Tielen for zero.

Fellow opener Michael Vandort top scored with 21 on a less than impressive day for Beaconsfield.

Kelly and Peter Sweeney took three wickets each dismissing the Tigers for a hapless 80.

Ethan Guthrie started Beaconsfield off well dismissing opener Dean McDonell for one.

Guthrie ended the day with three wickets. Matthew Collette and Brad Stephens guided the Eagles to the target in under 20 overs winning by seven wickets.

Dandenong West notched up its first win of the season against Parkfield.

Dandenong West looked on the ropes early after falling to 2-29 after opener’s Shaun Weir and Jibin Thomas were both dismissed early .

A handy 71 partnership between Nathan Power and Anthony Brannan steadied the ship.

Brannan was dismissed for 43 by Roshane Cooray, the Bulls went on to lose 7 for 39 and were all out for 139 in 42 overs.

Matthew Goodier got the home side of to a great start top scoring with 28.

Goodier and Stephen Cannon put together 31 runs for the third wicket , but unfortunately Parkfield was unable to string together any decent partnerships after that.

Heshan Perera took 3/22 off 7 overs to dry up the runs causing a late order collapse for the home side, Parkfield losing by four runs.

Keysborough hosted the Parkmore Pirates at Rowley Allan Reserve; Parkmore won the toss and sent Keysborough into bat.

Keysborough were held together by Shane Hennessey who top scored with 62 and a nice cameo of 35 from Hennadige Fernando saw the Knights end up on 7/229.

Parkmore continued to struggle to gain any continuity with the bat.

The Pirates were left struggling to 3/46 after a joint effort by Mohomad Safras 26 and Johann Brohier 22 stopped the fall of wickets.

Abhinay Motupalli took the critical wicket of Sarfras, causing a collapse, Parkfield continued to lose regular wickets losing 3/10 through the middle order.

Niranjen Kumar chimed in late with a very handy 37, Kumar was dismissed by Christo Otto who finished the day with 3/47 after his 12 overs.

Motupalli also starred with the ball for his first game of the season picking up 3/28 off seven overs .

Parkmore all out for 156 after 34 overs. Keysborough winning by a comfortable 73 runs and holding onto second place.

Barry Powell Reserve played host to Lyndale v Heinz Southern Districts.

Lyndale was sent into bat and were on the back foot early after openers Girish Chopra and Brendan Ash were both dismissed early.

The home side were 2/14 and continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. Lyndale was quickly 4-44 after Surien Silva and Himesh Galhenage Don departed.

Lyndale continued to collapse after Ryan Patterson picked up his third wicket to dismiss Rohit Dixit.

The Dales lost the final four wickets for a modest 30 runs.

Heinz South District made light work of the 95 target after Brent Patterson made a quick fire 65 off 71 balls including seven fours and three sixes.

Himesh Galhenage Don was the only shining light for the Dales with the ball picking up 2/19 off his 2.5 overs.

Heinz South District winning by seven wickets as they continue to push for finals.

TURF 3

Winless Narre North were looking to get their first win of the season against Silverton .

Silverton were sent in to bat first with opener Jesse McCarthy just falling short of his maiden ton making 97 not out .

McCarthy and Selva Tharaka put on a 101-run partnership second wicket stanza. Tharaka finished the day on 79.

Silverton finished the day on 3/239 after 40 overs

Narre Warren’s chase didn’t get off to the best start with Shelvin Sathiyaseelan going for nought.

Dilum Weerarathna was the pick of the bowlers taking 4/13 off his eight overs. Narre North were all out for 99.

Lynbrook travelled to Springvale Reserve to play the Demons.

Springvale elected to bat and opening pairing of Nuwan Mendis and Harjinder Sohal put on 94 for the opening wicket.

Sohal top scored with 64 with eight fours and two sixes.

Ryan Lowe was Lynbrook’s most impressive bowler picking up 3/48 of his 8 overs.

Springvale ended the innings on 8/233 after 40 with Nuwan Mendis also notching up his half century .

Lynbrook started well with Terron King making 24 at the top of the order.

Varun Singh also chimed in with 26 runs also contributing to the total. Lynbrook was never really in the hunt.

Michael De Kauwe and Harmandip Sahota both picked up two wickets in the 53-run win.

Hampton Park were up against it when they faced ladder leaders Coomoora at Coomoora Reserve Oval.

Hampton Park took the early wicket of Lance Baptist and had the hosts 1/27 .

Nicholas Suppree came to the crease and smashed an unbeaten 115 of 83 balls including nine fours and seven fours .

Sartaj Shinwari was the most impressive with the ball taking 3/52 off his seven overs.

Liam Hard knocked off seven fours on his way to 43. Coomoora ending their 40 overs on 6/239

Hampton Park had a day to forget with the bat .The Redbacks quickly found themselves 6/27 after Avisha Wilwalaarachchi took Travis Lacey and Mataiapo Mateariki and finished up with 3/15.

The Redback’s collapsed and ended up all out for 42 in 19 overs.

Fountain Gate were looking to jump into the top four when they took on Doveton at home.

Doveton were sent in to bat and were quickly 3/35 after David Lucas cleaned up Jack Wilson and had Stuart Johnson trapped in front.

Troy Hancock top scored with 62 including five fours and four sixes. Cameron Bowman was still in at the end not out on 27.

Doveton all out for 172 .

Fountain Gate found themselves at 1/ 4 after they lost Jahanzeb Mirranay for 3. Karandeep Singh top scored with 37 putting on a 53 run partnership with Dylan Diacono.

Fountain Gate continued to lose quick wickets, Kaine Bundy picked up figures of 3/16 to bowl out the Gators for 159.