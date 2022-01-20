Major works at Pound Rd West

Cranes are starting to build foundations for a new bridge as part of the Pound Road West Upgrade in Dandenong South.

The bridge over the Cranbourne rail line will provide the “missing link” between dead-ends at Remington Drive and Pound Road West, Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said.

“This upgrade will slash travel times and reliability along the Pound Road corridor – as well as create safer journeys for motorists.”

Major Road Projects Victoria project director Marc Peterson said the upgrade was expected to better connect motorists between the Dandenong South employment hub and the freeway network.

It would also ease congestion on Abbotts Road and South Gippsland Highway, Mr Peterson said.

By 2031, more than 40,000 vehicles are expected to traverse the bridge each day.

The connection feeds two lanes each way, and is bordered by shared walking-cycling paths.

Meanwhile, early works to strengthen and resurface Frankston-Dandenong Road’s bridge over rail have begun this month.

Major works on the circa 1950’s bridge are expected in coming months.

As part of the Pound Road West Upgrade, traffic lights will be installed at Hydrive Close and Ventura Place.

Intersections at Abbotts Road and South Gippsland Highway will be improved.

The upgrade is part of a $2.27 joint state and federal package to upgrade suburban roads in Melbourne’s South East and North.

Other projects include Lathams Road, Hallam North and Heatherton Road, Golf Links Road, Healesville-Koo Wee Rup Road and Narre Warren-Cranbourne Road.