No shortages at Dandenong Market

Dandenong Market continues to buck the trend with no shortage of fresh fruit and vegetables, meat and seafood that has been reported by the supermarket giants.

“Our traders are buying direct from farmers or wholesalers every Market day, or they are farmers themselves,” Ms Jennifer Hibbs, General Manager Dandenong Market explains.

Grocery shopping has been a hot topic throughout the coronavirus pandemic, with supermarket shelves empty due to the Omicron variant affecting food supply chains and product availability nationwide.

“Everyone at the Market is here to serve the community, navigating the changing restrictions, isolation requirements, and frustrations of COVID-19, just like everyone else,” Ms Hibbs says. “Our loyal customers continue to shop with us and we welcome new ones every week.

“Once people realise there is no shortage and no limits at the Market, plenty of variety and at great prices, they become regular customers. We have weekly shoppers from Camberwell, Warrandyte and the Mornington Peninsula who wouldn’t shop anywhere else now.”

Dandenong Market has more than 200 small businesses so it becomes a one-stop destination in addition to the weekly grocery shop.

“You can get your keys cut, grab your lotto ticket, pick up some flowers, collect some printer ink, buy new school shoes, get a new watch, have your phone repaired or your jewellery polished – the list is endless,” M Hibbs said.

“We also encourage all of our customers to swing by Market Square for lunch or to take a meal home. We really do have some of the best street food in Melbourne, representing many different countries with more than 150 authentic dishes. Of course, we have customers coming just for our world fare on a plate too!”

Dandenong Market is open on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday 7am-4pm and Sunday 9am-4pm.