Abbotts Rd closed for works

A section of Abbotts Road in Dandenong South will be closed for major works from Monday 7 February.

The industrial hub’s freight link will be shut for about six weeks between National Drive and Cranbourne railway line, according to City of Greater Dandenong.

Traffic detours will be in place, and bus stops will be re-located.

The council has contracted for the widening of Abbotts Road to two lanes each direction, plus a new pedestrian path.

Storm water drains, underground services and street lighting will be upgraded.

Traffic signals at Taylors Road and National Drive will be modified.

The council stated that when completed, the upgrade will improve traffic flow and safety in one of the few east-west connections between City of Casey and Lyndhurst and Keysborough industrial areas.