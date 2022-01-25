Works complete ahead of schedule

By Marcus Uhe

Works at the Hallam North and Heatherton roads intersection will be completed ahead of schedule, weather permitting, allowing it to reopen to road users on Tuesday 25 January.

The three-week closure allowed crews to build the intersection with a temporary roundabout put in place that traffic will use when new works areas open around the intersection.

This will allow for work on the new traffic signalled intersection to be undertaken safely and efficiently later this year.

The January works, including the construction of the temporary roundabout, new asphalt layers, upgraded drainage systems and traffic signal conduits, will minimise the number of prolonged, disruptive closures throughout the year.

Major Road Projects Victoria Project Director Marc Peterson said he was pleased to reopen the intersection earlier than expected.

“The construction of the new intersection allows crews to reopen new work areas and make significant progress on the construction of new lanes and the signalled intersection later this year,” Mr Peterson said.

“I’d like to thank the community for their patience during this closure.”

Drainage works at the northern section of Hallam North Road are continuing and are on schedule to be completed by the end of the month.

Once complete, the Hallam North and Heatherton Road Upgrade will improve traffic flow, ease congestion at the intersection and make it easier for commuters to access the freeway network.

More than 18,000 vehicles will benefit from smoother and safer journeys in the area every day.

A new walking and cycling path will make it easier and safer for people to walk and cycle around the area and new safety barriers will be installed to reduce the risk and severity of crashes.

The Hallam North and Heatherton Road Upgrade will be completed in 2023.