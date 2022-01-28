Final push to protect kids before school

Lyndale Greens Primary School is one of 15 schools offering pop-up vaccination clinics this weekend and Dandenong Plaza will now accept walk-ups for the paediatric vaccine for children aged five to 11 as the State Government aims to ensure families have every opportunity to get their children vaccinated before term one begins next week.

The school pop-up clinics will be led by Local Public Health Units, with many decorated to support children and their families to access vaccinations in a child friendly setting.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the decision was all about ensuring a safe return to school.

“The countdown to Term 1 is on, and if parents haven’t organised to have their kids vaccinated yet, now’s the time,” Premier Andrews said.

“We’ve done everything we can to make school a safe place when kids get back in the classroom – but the best thing families can do to protect their children is get them protected by a vaccine as quickly as possible.”

The government has also had more than 240 applications under a new $4 million grants program to help local doctors and community pharmacies go into schools to deliver the vaccine in a familiar and trusted environment for children, close to home.

Children do not have to attend these schools to be vaccinated at the pop-ups as they are open to the whole community.

Children in this age bracket who are Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander can already walk-up with their parents, carers or guardians to any site to get vaccinated.

For information about coronavirus visit coronavirus.vic.gov.au or call 1800 675 398.