Irvine earns another

By Marcus Uhe

Natalie Irvine has been recognised for her years of volunteering work with a Living Treasures award from the City of Greater Dandenong as part of the council’s Australia Day Awards.

Ms Irvine has volunteered at Palliative Care South East (PCSE) for 18 years and has supported more than 25 clients with a life-limiting illness as a companion volunteer.

She has also provided support in PCSE’s bereavement program by assisting with the memorial services, singing in the choir, reading poems or verses, taking registrations, and providing support to those in need.

She said the occasion was a “magical day” as she was surrounded by her husband, her current client, her best friend who had made the trek from Portland in the state’s far west, and her PCSE coordinator.

“It was an absolute delight, surprise and honour to receive the award,” Ms Irvine said. “It came truly out of the blue.”

In her capacity as a companion volunteer, Ms Irvine fills a variety of roles depending on the needs of the client.

That may involve going to the movies, heading to the local café for a coffee, taking them out for a drive, or simply just sitting and chatting.

Ms Irvine’s background in nursing makes her a valuable asset to the PCSE team, drawing on her medical expertise to provide feedback to doctors and nurses responsible for the clients when she notices concerns or changes in their condition.

It’s not the first time the council has recognised Ms Irvine, who was awarded 2015 Volunteer of the Year for her work as a volunteer language tutor with the Dandenong Regional Adult Literacy Group and then as a tutor at the Dandenong Library in English conversation classes, working largely with migrants groups.

“I love volunteering and tutoring. Those people become my friends and they love the fact that you’re helping them.

“It’s an amazing experience.”

Of course, dealing with patients in palliative care comes with the inescapable reality of the patient’s time coming to an end.

But Ms Irvine manages to maintain an even keel and keep a healthy dose of perspective.

“I don’t know what makes you cope with it or not. We all have coping skills, I don’t know where they come from.

“I think I’m fortunate that I’m pretty easy going and don’t get depressed.

She aims to continue her support work for as long as she can.

“I’m not planning on stopping until I need one of my own!”

Living Treasures is a local project where people who have made a lasting impact on the quality and nature of life for all of the City of Greater Dandenong community are named and honoured.