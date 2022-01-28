Flood mayhem hits homes, roads

Flash-flooding has caused mayhem for residents and drivers in Greater Dandenong.

A heavy storm about 3.30pm on 28 January has left people stranded in water in separate incidents on Princes Highway – under Eastlink and near Dandenong High School.

Others were trapped in waters near the corner of Hammond and Cheltenham roads, according to the Emergency Vic website.

Three lanes were closed outbound on the Princes Highway in Springvale – just after Police Road – due to flooding and a collision between cars, the Department of Transport reported.

Just the right lane was open for emergency services, it stated.

Meanwhile, requests for assistance due to building damage and floods are littered across Dandenong, Noble Park, Springvale and Keysborough.

About 2.30pm, Vic Emergency had issued a Watch and Act warning for severe thunderstorms in the South East.

More to come.