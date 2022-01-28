Comanchero run at Hallam

Victoria Police are set to monitor a Comanchero outlaw motocycle gang’s cross-city run from Hallam tomorrow (29 January).

According to police, the run starts at 12pm and will finish at Truganina the same day.

It follows confirmation that the Finks outlaw motorcycle gang members were planning a run from Cranbourne to Wodonga on Friday 28 January and Saturday 29 January.

Echo Taskforce detectives and specialist and local police from Southern Region would monitor the runs, a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

“(They will) take swift action in the event any OMCG members involved in the event commit criminal, road safety or public order offences.

“Victoria Police will continue to work with other law enforcement agencies as part of a national approach to OMCG enforcement.”

Any information about OMCG activity to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au