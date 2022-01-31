Chandler park reserved: gvt

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Chandler Road Reserve remains a “public space for the community” – for now, says the State Government.

A proposed lease of the reserve’s majority portion to Greater Dandenong Council has yet to be finalised – four years after the Government indicated it was ‘safe’ from development.

The reserve adjoins the former Maralinga Primary School site, which is being rezoned for a housing estate.

“The parkland reserve area continues to be available as a public space for the community,” a Department of Education spokesperson said.

“The Department remains in discussion with the City of Greater Dandenong regarding the finalisation of a lease for Chandler Road Reserve.

“These discussions continue in good faith.”

In late 2017, Keysborough MP Martin Pakula announced that the park would remain.

He told Star Journal at the time that community members made it clear that “this park was important to people and you wanted it saved”.

“This wasn’t one of those situations where a minister had to have his arm twisted.

“I raised this issue with (Education Minister) James (Merlino) only a couple of weeks ago and he agreed almost immediately that this was a reserve worth saving.”

In 2018, the council and department agreed to “high-level terms” to ensure the reserve remained a public space.

Recently, Greater Dandenong city planning director Jody Bosman said the council was “pushing as hard as we can” to finalise the lease.

“And once done so, we’ll be able to then at least have the confidence that the open space there would be public open space for the long-term use of our residents.”