Car crashes into Lyndhurst home

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A driver and passengers have fled after a car lost control and crashed into a house in Biscay Grove, Lyndhurst.

The black Holden Commodore sedan was reportedly seen travelling erratically before crashing into a power pole and the house about 6.45am on Sunday 30 January.

“All occupants inside the vehicle fled the scene and no one was injured,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

Casey Highway Patrol police are investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made.

A neighbour told Star News that up to nine people fled from the car after the crash.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.