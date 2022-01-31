School’s $450K flush fund

Dandenong Primary School’s antiquated toilet block is set for an upgrade.

The 1980’s block will receive a $458,127 refurbishment, including roof repairs, to improve its cleanliness, amenity and hygiene, Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams announced on 28 January.

“This upgrade is all about making sure Dandenong Primary students have the facilities they need to learn in a safe and comfortable environment.”

It is part of $18.6 million second round of the State Government’s $90 million Minor Capital Works Fund.

In the first round, more than 300 Victorian government schools were allocated $70 million for upgrades to toilets, roofs, playgrounds, classrooms and ovals.

“Every student should have the best local school facilities, no matter where they live,” Education Minister James Merlino said.

“That’s why we’re investing in hundreds of small, but important projects, that will make a big difference for schools and create local jobs for Victorians.”