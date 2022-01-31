Level crossing removal: Hallam Rd closed

Hallam Road will be closed at night until 12 February due to level crossing removal works.

The road will be closed at the crossing between 9pm and 6am, with detours via Princes Highway and Pound Road.

During that period, a major sewer under the road and new underground drainage is being installed, as well as construction of a new car park, a Level Crossing Removal project spokesperson stated.

Hallam station platforms are closed and buses replacing trains on parts of the Cranbourne and Pakenham lines until the last service on Thursday 10 February.

Recently, screens for the new Hallam railway station and rail bridge have been fitted as part of the project.

Work on the glazing and cladding of the station’s lifts, track construction, rail line tamping and electrical and signalling services has also begun.

Narre Warren North MP Luke Donnellan said it was a “major project for the Hallam community”.

“Getting rid of the dangerous and congested level crossing will make our roads safer, ease congestion and provide a state-of-the-art station precinct for local residents.

“Thanks to the community for their patience while our crews work to remove the level crossing and build new car parks, cycling links, pedestrian access and landscaping works. Please remember to plan ahead and allow extra travel time while this work is underway.”

The new elevated station used by about 2200 daily commuters also includes better cycling and pedestrian links.

It is part of the State Government’s aim to remove all level crossings from the Pakenham and Cranbourne lines by 2025, and run more frequent trains in the corridor.