Occupants saved in housefire

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Fire-fighters have come to the rescue of occupants in a house fire in Outlook Drive, Dandenong North.

Significant smoke and visible flames were reported by a triple-0 call about 3.25am on Sunday 30 January, an FRV spokesperson said.

“Firefighters arrived on scene to find a fire in the roof space which was spreading into the house.

“FRV worked on evacuating occupants before transferring them into the care of Ambulance Victoria paramedics.”

A man was treated for minor injuries by paramedics.

He was taken to Dandenong Hospital in a stable condition.

Four other people were assessed by paramedics but were not taken to hospital.

CFA crews also supported the fire-fighting effort.

Firefighters handed the scene to Victoria Police, who declared the fire was not suspicious.