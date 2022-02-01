Chaotic camping trip for Noble Park man

By Marcus Uhe

A 29-year-old man from Noble Park has faced court following an incident at Coopers Creek camping ground on Wednesday 26 January.

It is alleged the man armed with a machete was involved in a dispute at the campground and made threats to other campers before driving his vehicle erratically and ramming a parked vehicle.

Baw Baw Family Violence Investigation Unit officers charged the man with false Imprisonment, make threat to inflict serious Injury, Reckless Conduct Endangering a person, Weapon Offences, Assault, Criminal Damage by Fire, Criminal Damage and Light a Fire during a period of Fire Danger.

The accused was remanded in custody before appearing at Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court on Friday 28 January, where he was bailed.

He will next appear in the Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court on Monday 28 February.

Anyone who witnessed the incidents or who has further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au