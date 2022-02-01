Speedster nabbed in Noble Park

A 24-year-old speeding driver has been allegedly clocked by police at 114km/h in a 60km/h zone in Noble Park.

The Keysborough man’s Honda Accord was detected speeding on Heatherton Road just before 10am on Monday 31 January, police say.

Motorcycle members of the State Highway Patrol Solo Unit intercepted the vehicle.

The driver is expected to be charged on summons with speeding and other traffic offences, Victoria Police stated.

His vehicle was impounded for 30 days with towing costs of $1038.

The intercept was part of Operation Archer, which aims to reduce road trauma and deaths on Victorian roads.