Plant pot recyclers reap $5.3m

A Dandenong plant pot manufacturer has won a $5.3 million grant to increase its use of recycled plastics.

With the funding, Garden City Plastics will expand its Dandenong facility with two extra injection-moulding production lines.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said 30 full time local ongoing jobs would be created.

The plant will have the capacity to reprocess up to 5800 extra tonnes of garden pots a year, she said.

“The new processing and remanufacturing technology made possible with this funding will help build a cleaner, greener state – creating jobs and generating new value for the Victorian economy right here in Dandenong.”

The initiative is among 13 projects receiving $36.5 million from the joint state and federally funded Recycling Victoria – Recycling Modernisation Fund.

The government funding is more than matched by $86 million of industry investment.

The projects will collectively re-use more than 137,000 tonnes of plastic, glass and tyres, converting them into uses such as garden pots, railway sleepers and corrugated pipe.

Victorian Energy, Environment and Climate Change Minister Lily D’Ambrosio said the projects will reduce waste to landfill and directly generate 204 local jobs and further jobs during construction.