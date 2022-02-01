SECL rose to Covid challenge

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Springvale-based agency that stepped up to support ‘hard to reach’ communities during the Covid pandemic was named City of Greater Dandenong’s Community Group of the Year.

South East Community Links (SECL), which recently marked its 50th year of helping new arrivals and those in need, received its award in a ceremony at Springvale Town Hall on Australia Day.

It provides a suite of services including financial counselling and emergency relief.

As well as settlement services, housing, youth services, no-interest loans, partnering with CALD community groups and support for families subject to family violence.

Chief executive Peter McNamara said the award celebrated SECL’s innovation and its ability to engage “hard to reach populations” and “promoting harmony across cultures”.

“It recognises the outstanding work of our team, volunteers and board with support from our partners, in continuing to keep our doors open for essential services for our community members who need it most while adapting to the ongoing impacts of the evolving pandemic.

“It’s been an honour to work alongside this group of dedicated people with a phenomenal commitment to having a positive impact in our local community.”

Until recently, SECL was known as Springvale Community Aid and Advice Bureau (SCAAB).

At its annual general meeting in November, it reported ongoing financial strain across the South East after the end of Covid supports such as JobKeeper and JobSeeker supplements.

The most impacted are asylum seekers and international students, who weren’t eligible for government support after their jobs stopped during Covid.

There was a monumental 152 per cent rise in youth homelessness cases. About 16 per cent of SECL clients were homeless or at risk.

Many clients sought help from SECL’s financial counsellors for months of arrears on rents, home loans and utility bills.

A staggering $5.8 million of debts to predatory lenders were resolved by SECL in 2020-’21.