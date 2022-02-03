Six arrests in ‘significant’ drug raid

Six occupants have been arrested by police during a drug raid on a house in Dandenong North.

Croydon Divisional Tasking Unit police say they seized a “significant quantity” of drugs believed to be heroin, methylamphetamine, Xanax and cannabis from the Boronia Avenue property about 5pm on Tuesday 1 February.

A large amount of cash, drug paraphernalia and drug-making equipment was also allegedly seized.

The six arrested adults were interviewed at Dandenong police station.

Among them was a 37-year-old Dandenong North woman who was expected to be charged on summons, a 53-year-old Dandenong North woman remanded in custody and a 53-year-old Dandenong North man issued with a cannabis caution.

A 39-year-old Rowville man was remanded to appear in court on 15 February.

A 53-year-old Eumemmerring man and a 51-year-old Longwarry man were released without charge.

Police say the raid was part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking.