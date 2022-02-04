Pathway for art lovers

A trail of local artists’ works is winding its way between venues across Greater Dandenong.

The Art Trail of up to 15 works spans Noble Community Centre, Club Noble, Noble Park RSL, Springvale Neighbourhood House and Dandenong North Neighbourhood House.

Works are also set to be unveiled at Harmony Square and Sandown Greyhound Racing Club.

Noble Park Community Centre manager Therese Kennedy said the trail is “by the community for the community”.

The featured artists are Sue Jarvis, Anthony Galea, Sophia Leap, Toshi Handa, Heather Duggan, Nhan Ta, Yiwen Zhu and John de Blauw.

The trail will be on display in the lead-up to the Noble Park Community Art Show on 5-6 March.

The annual art show had been postponed from its traditional late-year timing due to Covid.

It is currently open for entries – 2D artworks in any medium including oils, acrylics, watercolours, gouache and aerosol. Artists of all ages welcome.

Entries close 24 February.

For details, go to www.npccartshow.com/enter/

More information on the Art Trail is at www.npccartshow.com/art-trail