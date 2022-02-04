Alice sets giving example

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Volunteering has always been “a hobby of mine”, says Greater Dandenong’s freshly-awarded Young Leader of the Year.

Alice Ho, in between her university studies, several jobs and piano tuition, pitches in for numerous groups and causes.

“You can always spend time to give back to the community and doing things you enjoy – otherwise it’s not an interesting way to live,” she says.

“Going to work and hanging out with friends is important but what’s most important is doing things to make the world a better place.”

Among her efforts, Ms Ho gives her time and ideas to innovative programs at City of Greater Dandenong’s Youth Services.

As well she’s delivered goods to households in need during Covid and plays piano at St Anthony’s church services in Noble Park every Sunday.

A highlight for her was helping stage a council forum for young people who were newly arrived in the country.

“It was to help with their well-being and encourage refugees to be more involved in their new country.

“I really enjoyed working with my other group mates. It’s good to reflect and think back on what we achieved.”

Ms Ho is part of the Youth Services drug and alcohol group and its Change Makers program – a platform for young people to tackle racism and discrimination.

She also volunteers with the council’s Young Leaders program, with a focus on employment and health issues.

And for the future?

The former Mac.Robertson Girl’s High School student is studying health care at Monash University and working part-time at a pharmacy, with a view of working as a hospital administrator.

For now, she talks up the joy of giving back to the community during her busy schedule.

“I find it gives me intangible rewards … it’s really fun to be involved.”