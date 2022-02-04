Need for old connections

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Older migrants and refugees are more prone to feeling left out and socially isolated, according to a Parliamentary submission by South East Community Links.

Michelle Rowland of SECL stated there was a need for more “organic” and “informal opportunities” for elders to connect, such as in community gardens, parks and neighbourhood houses.

“In their home country, neighbourhoods and villages were more open and social; there are gathering places, piazzas, parks and community settings that facilitate more informal and casual ways to engage with others and access support.

“Here in Australia, you always need appointments, and you need to plan ahead to avoid feeling left out, bored, disengaged or not included.”

Ms Rowland submitted the paper to a state parliamentary inquiry into support for older Victorians from migrant and refugee backgrounds. It is due to report by 30 June.

She told Star Journal that councils were making a welcome effort to cut “red tape” around the need to book meeting areas.

“Life is becoming so complicated with the need to always book, register and complete forms when all they want to do is share a cup of tea with others and have a chat.

“I think simplifying that process as much as possible is a good step.”

Councils could also activate parks with activities, such as chess boards, and run more frequent community buses, Ms Rowland said.

Deputy mayor and psychologist Eden Foster said many older people were shutting themselves at home due to Covid fears.

With that loneliness is a higher risk of dementia, depression, anxiety, and physical health decline, she says.

“Now out of lockdown but still faced with risks of Covid we need to ensure that we are offering safe opportunities to all our residents, of all ages and backgrounds.”

Public parks could be difficult for older people due to its uneven terrain, Cr Foster said.

“My elderly mother has trouble walking through our local parks and on gravel walkways for fear of injuring her knees, and I’m certain she is not the only senior resident that has this fear.

“We need to ensure our footpaths are well maintained to reduce risk of falling; our shopping strips and local streets should have sufficient canopy coverage and shade to reduce exposure to extreme weather; and we need ample seating and places to rest so our seniors can be out longer.”

Cr Foster said Springvale Community Hub was an ideal Covid-safe meeting point, central and accessible by public transport.

She called for more outdoor seniors events promoted with multicultural groups and organisations. And for more Make Your Move seniors events such as gentle exercise and walking groups.

Councillor and public health researcher Rhonda Garad said shopping centres and public spaces were designed to “get in and out quickly”.

“There are few places to sit and meet up with people.

“If you walk around villages in Europe, eventually you will end up in the town square where people gather and chat.

“It is really up to local government to encourage the development of small meeting places that are easy to get to.”

Covid “amplified the issue of isolation”, particularly for older persons from CALD backgrounds, she said.

“One of the positive things to come out of Covid times is that we all really understand the value of connection to our wellbeing.

“Without meaningful interactions in our lives our mental and physical health declines. We can lose the plot.

“It is very important that we all have connections to people that we find satisfying in some way. Our community is much richer when we are connected.”

The future community hubs with “large open spaces” in Keysborough South and Dandenong were being built for this reason, Cr Garad said.

“Future design of our public spaces must focus more on human needs rather than making money or impressing with grand buildings.

“Let’s follow the European example and make all paths lead to places of connection.”

Greater Dandenong community services director Martin Fidler said the council had several new projects to improve older people’s social connection.

These included help to access public transport, more community bus destinations like Harmony Square and Multicultural Place, more activities to reduce social isolation on its day-trip program, and promotions.

Mr Fidler said the council’s venues for a range of senior groups were “highly utilized” and provided in a “Covid safe environment”.

“We also know that many older people in the community like to meet in more casual places to socialise, such as parks, shopping centres, libraries, arts and cultural venues such as the Drum theatre and Walker Street Gallery, to name a few.”

Harmony Square, the Springvale Community Hub, Multicultural Place, the Dandenong Market, our aquatic and recreation centres and Neighbourhood Houses were also suitable for formal activities or casual visits.