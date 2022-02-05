Hallam station to open May

Hallam’s new railway station is due to open by May, the State Government has announced.

As part of ongoing works, Hallam Road’s level crossing will be gone in April. It will make way for a rail bridge, which is expected to be used by trains from 22 March.

The boom gates have been the site of traffic congestion and near misses for drivers and pedestrians.

“We’re getting on with removing this dangerous and congested level crossing in Hallam – which has been the site of 14 near-misses in 10 years – and holds up thousands of commuters every day,” Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan said.

“We’re also building a new road bridge and new station as promised – to create safer journeys and ease congestion for motorists as they travel throughout the area.”

Narre Warren North MP Luke Donnellan said the Government was “transforming travel” with safer, more reliable journeys in the South East.

In the meantime, the nearby railway station will be closed from 9pm Wednesday 9 March, and Hallam Road closed at the level crossing from 9 March to Saturday 2 April.

Buses will replace trains between Dandenong and Pakenham from 9pm 9 March to last service 21 March.

The new station with two entrances and modern facilities will cater for 2200 passengers a day.

It includes a forecourt west of Hallam Road, better parking and bike storage, and safer pedestrian and cycling links to the station.

It is part of the State Government’s aim to remove all 22 level crossings from the Pakenham line by 2025, and run more frequent trains in the corridor. So far, 10 level crossings have gone.

In 2020, Hallam Road was upgraded with extra lanes between Ormond Road and South Gippsland Highway and a reworked intersection at Hallam Road, South Gippsland Highway and Evans Road.