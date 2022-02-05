Hospital shock move

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Dandenong Hospital’s birth, maternity and childrens units have been mooted for temporary relocation in Berwick and Clayton.

Monash Health has proposed to relocate maternity, special care nursery and paediatric services to Casey Hospital in Berwick and Monash Childrens Hospital and Monash Medical Centre in Clayton, according to the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation.

“We are consulting with our members and urgently seeking further information about what would be a significant change for our members and a vulnerable community,” acting state secretary Paul Gilbert said.

The move – yet to be confirmed by Monash Health – is said to be due to hospital staff shortages during the Covid Omicron wave.

A Monash Health employee told 3AW radio that the move was “all about staffing”.

“The staff are just getting pushed and pulled from site to site. It’s a really stressful time.”

Pharmacist and Greater Dandenong councillor Richard Lim said it would be “the wrong move for the Dandenong community”.

Cr Lim, a generous supporter of Monash Health, said Dandenong couldn’t afford to lose the services from a “big hospital” used by many in the local “multicultural community”.

Friends of Refugees chief executive Sri Samy said local patients, particularly many without their own vehicles, would be disadvantaged.

With delays due to works on Clyde Road, Casey Hospital was a 45-minute drive away. For patients on public transport, it would be a “nightmare”, Ms Samy said.

“I could understand why (Monash Health) are doing it but it’s going to cause a lot of anxiety and delay.”

Keys Health Centre general manager Riekie Jooste said the change would also add pressure on over-run GP clinics and neighbouring hospitals.

Opposition health spokesperson Georgie Crozier said if enacted, patients were “again the ones losing out of this mess”.

“The Andrews Government needs to clarify how long the services are going to be located so that families are not disadvantaged any more than they need to be.

“The ongoing health crisis is worsening by the day where basic services are being denied to Victorian patients and families.”

According to the latest hospital figures, 81,000 were waiting on the state’s elective-surgery list as of 31 December – before the start of the Government’s Code Brown declaration.

On 4 February, Health Minister Martin Foley announced the gradual turning-back of Victoria’s elective-surgery partial ban.

As part of a $1.4 billion package, an extra $938 million was allocated to public hospitals to maintain their surge workforces and Covid-related costs.

“There’s no doubt that Omicron has put even more pressure on our health and ambulance services – and this package will help our health services provide the best possible care for Victorians.”

“Our doctors, nurses and paramedics have done a magnificent job as our front line of defence against the pandemic and we’re backing them by providing the support they deserve.”

The State Government and Monash Health have been contacted for comment.