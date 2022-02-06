Abbotts Road closure

Abbotts Road will be closed between National Drive and Cranbourne Railway Line in Dandenong South for through traffic for approximately six weeks from Monday 7 February to enable major construction work to take place.

Greater Dandenong Council engaged Winslow Infrastructure Pty Ltd to undertake work on widening Abbotts Road to two lanes in each direction between Taylors Road and the railway line.

Traffic detours will be in place and affected bus stops will be relocated during this period.

The works will include upgrading storm water damage and underground services, relocating overhead powerlines, upgrading street lighting and provisions for a new pedestrian path.

Greater Dandenong Council said that the works will improve traffic flow and reduce congestion in an important destination for Melbourne’s South Eastern growth corridor.

“Abbotts Road is one of only a few east-west connections from the Casey residential growth areas into the Lyndhurst and Keysborough industrial area,” the council said.

“Abbotts Road is also a very important freight link.”

The developments will provide safer access for pedestrians, vehicles, cyclists, buses and emergency service vehicles, and improve the existing intersection arrangement and road conditions to provide access to larger freight vehicles.

For more information head to greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/works-and-projects/abbotts-road-upgrade