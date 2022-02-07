Young struggle in lockdown

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Not all young people hold the same political views as 26-year-old Liberal candidate James Moody.

But the Covid pandemic showed them how governments impact their lives – and how important their vote is, the Federal candidate for Bruce says.

Young people’s jobs – such as in hospitality and tourism – had been disproportionately impacted. There was a strain on mental health, worries about the future.

They’d lost what was supposed to be the typical “formative” teen and 20’s experiences – the “best years of their lives”.

The times with friends, travel, relationships, 18th birthdays, formals and getting into the workforce.

A friend had remarked that they’d lost 20 per cent of their 20’s through lockdown.

“They will never get that time back.”

Mr Moody said he could be a rare voice for under-30s in Federal Parliament.

“You have to be one to understand being one.

“They’re your brother’s issues, your family’s issues, your friend’s issues.”

Mental health was a big issue amongst the youthful.

Support services in school and such as headspace were crucial for “making sure the future is looking brighter and not going back like the last two years”.

Federal programs such as Youth Jobs PaTH (Prepare, Trial, Hire) and guaranteed wage subsidies were also key.

“Obviously right now it’s a unique time because some businesses are crying out for people.

“But going back a little bit, it’s been harder to enter the workforce.”

As a high-achieving law graduate, it took Mr Moody some time to find something he really wanted to do.

“You know the old joke is that to get an entry-level job, you need four years of experience.

“Some jobs are easier to enter than others. I have friends who lost jobs in the pandemic who haven’t got work.

“Friends in accounting, finance – even those jobs have been difficult to find. It’s across the board.”

The hardships will sharpen younger voters’ interest in the upcoming Federal election, Mr Moody says.

“Younger people are very keen to see representation that represents them.”