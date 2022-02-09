Endeavour Hills library reboot

Endeavour Hills library is set for a $90,000 make-over.

The upgrade includes a more accessible entrance, modernized service desk and self-check station, a new meeting room and re-purposed floor space.

In pre-Covid times, the library attracted more than 123,000 visitors a year.

Casey Cardinia Libraries chief executive Beth Luppino said the funding was vital to continue to meet community needs.

“Investing in libraries delivers high social-economic returns on investment – it is so important that our community has beautiful, safe and welcoming spaces to enjoy,” said Ms Luppino.

“We look forward to this project commencing so we can continue to develop these vital community spaces for all users to enjoy”.

The library renewal project is funded by $54,000 from the State Government’s 2021-’22 Living Libraries Infrastructure Program.

City of Casey will contribute $36,000.

Casey administrators chair Noelene Duff said public libraries play an important role in strengthening communities.

“We thank the Victorian Government for its investment into this important community library, which we know plays a vital role in community connection and will benefit Casey’s many future generations.”

Construction begins in June, and is expected to end by the end of 2022.