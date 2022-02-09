More trains from Sunday

By Marcus Uhe

50 extra services per week will run on the Cranbourne line as part of a new timetable beginning Sunday 13 February.

The new timetable will see 30 peak services extended from Westall or Dandenong to Cranbourne each week, giving passengers more choice during busy times.

Another 20 daytime services will be extended to and from Cranbourne while five non-peak services will be extended to Pakenham each week.

An additional 524 services will stop at Malvern Station each week as part of the changes to give passengers more options.

The changes are a result of works to upgrade the Cranbourne line, including removing level crossings and building a new station at Merinda Park.

8km of new duplicated track will be laid between Dandenong and Cranbourne as part of the upgrade, eliminating bottlenecks and allowing trains to run every 10 minutes on average in the morning peak.

The Cranbourne and Pakenham lines will be level crossing free by 2025.