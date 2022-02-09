Maternity services remain

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

After days of silence, Monash Health has ruled out closing maternity and childrens services at Dandenong Hospital.

“No maternity services have been shut down at Dandenong Hospital and no reconfiguration has commenced,” a spokesperson said on 9 February.

“There are no plans to close maternity services at Dandenong Hospital and it is important that women continue to attend appointments at the hospital.”

The spokesperson said paediatric services would also remain.

Speculation had grown in the past week that Dandenong Hospital’s birth, maternity and childrens units were mooted for temporary relocation in Berwick and Clayton.

It was said to be due to hospital staff shortages during the Covid Omicron wave.

The proposal was to relocate maternity, special care nursery and paediatric services to Casey Hospital in Berwick and Monash Childrens Hospital and Monash Medical Centre in Clayton, according to the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation.

ANMF state branch secretary Lisa Fitzpatrick welcomed Monash Health’s reversal.

“This is a positive decision for women who need to be able to access these services in their local community.

“We look forward to further discussions with Monash Health to reduce the pressures on our midwifery members at Dandenong Hospital.”