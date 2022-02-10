Police investigate shop fire

Police are hunting for two people believed to have torched a shop in Patterson Lakes overnight (9 February).

The pair is believed to have got out of a silver 4WD ute, smashed the front door of the shop in Thompson Road, then poured and ignited an accelerant inside the shop about 11.35pm.

They drove away in the ute.

One of the alleged offenders may have been injured during the blaze, police say.

Moorabbin CIU detectives released images and CCTV of the ute with a canopy and two people who “may be able to assist with enquiries”.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au